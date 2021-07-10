Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 65,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 24, and an average of 302 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 171. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 116,621 cases have been reported and at least 1,116 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 879 active cases, and 40 people are currently hospitalized (33 unvaccinated, seven vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,929 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 376 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 146 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Sixteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 62,937 cases have been reported and at least 660 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 7, there are a total of 66 new COVID-19 cases (60 students, 3 employees and 3 others) and a total of 388 new exposures (382 students, 6 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,152 cumulative positive cases (940 students, 193 employees, 19 others) and 6,772 cumulative exposures (6,664 students, 97 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 7, there are 20 new positive cases (18 students, 2 employees) and 148 new "close contacts" (142 students, 6 employees). There have been 1,542 total cumulative positive cases (1,355 students, 187 employees) and 13,665 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,591 students, 1,074 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 2-Oct. 8, there have been 14 total positive cases. There have been 1,453 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 8, there have been 42 total positive cases. There have been 984 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 7, there are 108 active student cases and 14 active staff cases. There have been a total of 801 cumulative student cases and 135 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 172,275, up from 154,444 on Sept. 24
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 31,530, up from 28,601 on Sept. 24
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
