Here is how you can get a replacement COVID-19 vaccination card

You have more than one way to get your COVID-19 vaccine records. The State tracks everyone who got vaccinated in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — A KVUE viewer asked us, “How can I get a copy of my COVID-19 vaccination record?”

She couldn’t get it from where she took the shot and said she had trouble getting information from other health care providers.

The first step is to contact the vaccination provider where you received the vaccine.

If the vaccine was taken at a mass clinic or if the provider's office is closed, a spokesperson for Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said other providers may be able to get the information for a patient.

Health care providers that are also COVID-19 vaccine providers can access a person’s record using ImmTrac2, the State’s immunization registry. Local health departments also have the ability to look up records in the State’s registry.

The public can also get their information directly from the registry by filling out the Authorization to Release Official Immunization History on the DSHS website. The form can be faxed or mailed to the State.

Mail:

Texas Department of State Health Services

Immunization Unit – ImmTrac Group

MC 1946, PO Box 149347

Austin, TX 78714-9347

Fax:

512-776-7790 (Austin)

866-624-0180 (toll-free)

In November 2020, KVUE asked DSHS about the security of the ImmTrac2 registry. A Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson said information on an individual is not shared with insurance providers, the public nor the federal government.