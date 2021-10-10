Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 66,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 21, and an average of 291 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 159. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 116,783 cases have been reported and at least 1,119 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 827 active cases, and 32 people are currently hospitalized (27 unvaccinated, five vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,963 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 379 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 147 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Sixteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 63,067 cases have been reported and at least 664 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 8, there are a total of 81 new COVID-19 cases (71 students, 7 employees and 3 others) and a total of 454 new exposures (448 students, 6 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,167 cumulative positive cases (951 students, 197 employees, 19 others) and 6,838 cumulative exposures (6,730 students, 97 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 8, there are 13 new positive cases (13 students) and 71 new "close contacts" (71 students). There have been 1,555 total cumulative positive cases (1,368 students, 187 employees) and 13,736 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,662 students, 1,074 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 10-Oct. 15, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,453 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 11-Oct. 15, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 988 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 8, there are 104 active student cases and 9 active staff cases. There have been a total of 817 cumulative student cases and 135 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 185,024, up from 175,428 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 33,706, up from 32,031 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
