Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 69,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 15, and an average of 157 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 118. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 119,220 cases have been reported and at least 1,151 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 569 active cases, and 13 people are currently hospitalized (11 unvaccinated, 2 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,513 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 393 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 50 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty percent of hospital beds are available, and 13% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 64,903 cases have been reported and at least 694 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 25, there are a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases (50 students, 4 employees, 2 others) and a total of 252 new exposures (238 students, 3 employees, 11 others). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,326 cumulative positive cases (1,086 students, 217 employees, 23 others) and 7,589 cumulative exposures (7,458 students, 109 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 25, there are 23 new positive cases (16 students, 7 employees) and 111 new "close contacts" (103 students, 8 employees). There have been 1,714 total cumulative positive cases (1,497 students, 217 employees) and 14,826 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,686 students, 1,140 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 23-Oct. 29, there have been 21 total positive cases. There have been 1,608 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 29, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,061 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 25, there are 81 active student cases and 10 active staff cases. There have been a total of 907 cumulative student cases and 147 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 202,186, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 36,951, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data, Oct. 25, 2021
Updates:
