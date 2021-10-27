Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 69,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 152 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 118. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 119,391 cases have been reported and at least 1,152 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 446 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,539 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 396 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 115 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty percent of hospital beds are available, and 14% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,005 cases have been reported and at least 699 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 26, there are a total of 8 new COVID-19 cases (7 students, 1 employee) and a total of 33 new exposures (33 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,333 cumulative positive cases (1,092 students, 218 employees, 23 others) and 7,596 cumulative exposures (7,466 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 26, there are 32 new positive cases (23 students, 9 employees) and 91 new "close contacts" (76 students, 15 employees). There have been 1,746 total cumulative positive cases (1,520 students, 226 employees) and 14,917 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,762 students, 1,155 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 23-Oct. 29, there have been 43 total positive cases. There have been 1,582 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 29, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,061 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 26, there are 53 active student cases and 9 active staff cases. There have been a total of 912 cumulative student cases and 151 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 202,186, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 36,951, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
