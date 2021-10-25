x
Local News

2 dead after fiery crash involving semitruck in Central Austin

The Austin Police Department has all of southbound I-35 shut down in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after fiery crash involving a vehicle and a semitruck in Central Austin on Monday night.

The incident happened at the 5300 block of N. I-35 southbound, just north of 51st Street, around 8:35 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Austin Police Department has all of southbound I-35 shut down in the area. Motorists are asked to expect heavy delays and avoid the area.

