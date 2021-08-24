Austin ISD offering $250 vaccine incentive for staff; district considering mandate

The one-time incentive will be offered to eligible employees who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is giving its staff an extra reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The district announced Tuesday that it will offer a one-time incentive of $250 to eligible employees who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The district is also considering mandating vaccines for all teachers and staff, but there are no immediate plans at the moment.

Regular full-time and part-time employees who are fully vaccinated and choose to share proof of vaccination are eligible for the incentive. Substitutes and temporary or hourly employees are not eligible for the incentive, but employees who received their vaccination earlier this year are.

The district also announced a new "COVID-19 Sick Leave Co-op" meant to help with sick days if COVID-19 isolation is needed by a staff member. Eligible employees who contribute eight hours of their own leave to the co-op will be eligible to use up to five "COVID Leave" days of full payment if needed.

The co-op applies to full-time, benefit-eligible employees of the district who accrue annual local leave days. Employees who wish to enroll in the co-op must complete the enrollment application form between Aug. 24 and Oct. 15.

AISD said participation in these vaccine incentive programs is voluntary. Exemptions are available for staff who cannot receive a COVID-19 vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Staff who are interested in participating in either program should review the eligibility requirements and sign up using the link provided in their internal email.

AISD currently has a mask requirement in place for all students, staff and visitors. As of 5 p.m. on Aug. 23, there have been a total of 103 new COVID-19 cases (62 students, 38 employees, three other) and a total of 596 new exposures (580 students, 15 employees, 1 other). AISD started in-person instruction on Aug. 17.