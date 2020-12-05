AUSTIN, Texas — Some restaurant owners say it's unfair for the City of Austin to ask them to keep a list of their customers.
Since restaurants were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity earlier this month, the City has been encouraging them to keep a record of every person that comes in so they can do contact tracing. That way, if one person gets COVID-19 and has been to an Austin restaurant, other people who have attended the same restaurant can be notified.
Bu the Texas Restaurant Association sent a letter to Mayor Steve Adler saying that recommendation is unfair to small businesses because businesses with an occupancy limit greater than 75 don't have to do keep track of their customers.
The association also said they are worried that customers will become upset and either won't comply when asked to provide their information or will provide fake names.
