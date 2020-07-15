Travis County health authority orders schools to delay on-campus openings

Additionally, no extracurricular sports or activities are allowed to take place until school systems reopen for on-campus instruction.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott ordered all school districts and private schools in the county to delay reopening on-campus instruction.

The emergency order was issued in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region and is effective immediately.

According to the order, school systems cannot reopen for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7. Virtual instruction will be permitted.

The order also states at least two weeks prior to reopening on-campus activities, the school or district must develop a plan to be submitted to the Austin-Travis County health authority and make the plan available for parents and the general public.

Dr. Escott said direction and guidance for reopening will be issued before Sept. 7.

“The big challenge is maintaining operations when people get sick, especially when faculty and staff get sick as we see every year with influenza,” said Dr. Escott. “Imagine that COVID-19 is twice as contagious as the flu. There would be a large impact on the continuity in individual schools primarily providing in-class education.”

In addition to the order on schools, Dr. Escott also adopted rules that align with Austin City Council actions, creating an offense and penalty for those who violate health and safety mandates made to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Those rules are in place until Nov. 12, 2020.