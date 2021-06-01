x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, June 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 50,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 83,722 cases have been reported and at least 870 people have died. At least 82,524 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,864 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 247 people have died. At least 18,378 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 39,702 cases have been reported in the county and at least 476 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

