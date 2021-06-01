Last patient leaves COVID-19 isolation facility in Austin

The facility has helped 2,182 individuals isolate and prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Austin Public Health (APH) announced that its last client has left the Austin-Travis County COVID-19 Isolation Facility.

This marks a milestone for the hotel-turned-care facility that helped 2,182 individuals isolate and prevent further spread of the coronavirus in Austin.

The facility opened in March 2020 and was available to any person that needed to self-monitor due to COVID-19 exposure or already testing positive for the virus. According to APH, the facility was aimed at helping those living with high-risk individuals, experiencing homelessness, and those in a group housing situation like a dorm or congregate living.

The facility provided lodging, meals, hygiene products, masks and gloves, and a medical team to those living there. Clients also had access to WiFi, a TV and on-site behavioral health professionals.

Austin Pubic Health is still urging everyone to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.