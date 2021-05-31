Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Pflugerville

The incident happened in the 500 block of E. Howard Lane at around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Pflugerville on Monday morning, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened in the 500 block of E. Howard Lane at around 11:40 a.m. A 911 caller reported a man had stabbed someone and was threatening a second person.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located the suspect, who immediately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, according to the TCSO.

Austin-Travis County EMS then took the suspect to a local hospital for treatment.

It is believed the victim was known to the suspect and there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s identity will be released once the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the cause of death and next-of-kin are notified.

This is the second homicide investigated by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.