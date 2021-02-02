LIVE: Austin, Travis County leaders giving COVID-19 update

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Feb. 2.

TEXAS, USA — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 68,731 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,982 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 15,009 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 190 people have died. At least 12,274 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

9:00 a.m. – Leaders in Austin and Travis County are getting an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic Feb. 2.