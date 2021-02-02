LIVE: Austin, Travis County leaders giving COVID-19 update

TEXAS, USA — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 2 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 68,731 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,982 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 15,009 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 190 people have died. At least 12,274 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.
Updates:
9:00 a.m. – Leaders in Austin and Travis County are getting an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic Feb. 2.
