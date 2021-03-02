x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Feb. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 70,089 cases have been reported and at least 672 people have died. At least 64,273 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,113 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 192 people have died. At least 12,351 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 32,565 cases have been reported in the county and at least 324 people have died. At least 30,605 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 2

1 / 17
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back for updates.

WATCH: COVID-19 cases rise at Travis County Correctional Complex

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

GSK, CureVac to make COVID-19 vaccines aimed at new variants

COVID-19 vaccine: Travis County call center to assist elderly patients

AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy 'in grave danger' out of North Texas