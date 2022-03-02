Most Austin-Travis County COVID-19 deaths include people with chronic conditions, APH says

More than 1,200 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Austin-Travis County since the start of the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Austin Public Health (APH), almost all of the COVID-19 deaths that have been reported in Austin-Travis County involved patients with at least one comorbidity. Comorbidities are often chronic or long-term conditions.

APH said as of Monday, Feb. 7, 1,282 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in Austin-Travis County. Of those, 95% had at least one comorbidity. More than half had two or more comorbidities.

"Much of our community is at high risk for COVID-19 due to comorbidities. These patients often experience severe symptoms of the virus, which can mean longer hospital stays and death," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County's health authority. "Those who are higher risk must get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites studies that indicate people from racial and ethnic minority groups commonly develop chronic medical conditions at younger ages. These conditions can cause them to be more susceptible to the worst of COVID-19, according to APH.

APH said in Austin-Travis County, 49.3% of COVID-19 deaths are Hispanic individuals and 11.6% are Black individuals.

APH urges that vaccines and boosters continue to be our best protection against COVID-19 – something that is especially true for those who are at high risk with chronic conditions. As of Monday, Feb. 7, 71% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to APH.

"We’re unfortunately beginning to see a drop in demand at our vaccine sites while the actual need for vaccines remains high," said Cassandra DeLeon, APH's chief administrative officer for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. "We have locations across the city that allow for appointments and walk-ups. Please get fully vaccinated to protect yourself and others."

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Austin-Travis County leaders received a COVID-19 update from APH. Watch below:

