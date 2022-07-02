Am I under Austin's boil water notice? This map shows if you are

AUSTIN, Texas — A city-wide precautionary boil water notice was issued on Saturday for all Austin Water customers, the utility provider announced.
Any water used from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with, according to the City's boil guidelines. The boil water notice affects other utility providers, too.
The boil water notice and emergency water use restrictions are in effect for retail customers of Austin Water Wholesale Districts and utilities including:
- Night Hawk
- Travis County WCID 10
- Windermere
- Creedmoor-Maha WSC
- Morningside
- Rivercrest
- San Leanna
- Marsha WSC
- Wells Branch MUD
- Northtown MUD
- Manor
- Rollingwood
- Sunset Valley
- High Valley
- Mid-Tex Utilities
- North Austin MUD 1
Am I in Austin's boil water notice?
Austin Water has an interactive map where you can plug in your address to see if you fall into the notice or not.
The situation is frustrating a lot of Austin residents, including Mayor Steve Adler. The mayor joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss the notice and what's being done to resolve the issue.
