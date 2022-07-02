Am I under Austin's boil water notice? This map shows if you are

Austin Water has an interactive map where you can plug in your address and it'll tell you if you fall under the notice or not.

AUSTIN, Texas — A city-wide precautionary boil water notice was issued on Saturday for all Austin Water customers, the utility provider announced.

Any water used from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with, according to the City's boil guidelines. The boil water notice affects other utility providers, too.

The boil water notice and emergency water use restrictions are in effect for retail customers of Austin Water Wholesale Districts and utilities including:

Night Hawk

Travis County WCID 10

Windermere

Creedmoor-Maha WSC

Morningside

Rivercrest

San Leanna

Marsha WSC

Wells Branch MUD

Northtown MUD

Manor

Rollingwood

Sunset Valley

High Valley

Mid-Tex Utilities

North Austin MUD 1

Am I in Austin's boil water notice?

Austin Water has an interactive map where you can plug in your address to see if you fall into the notice or not.

The situation is frustrating a lot of Austin residents, including Mayor Steve Adler. The mayor joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss the notice and what's being done to resolve the issue.

You can watch the mayor's comments on KVUE's YouTube page here:

