Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Jan. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas —

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 4.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 75,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 110, and an average of 473 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1,880 and the positivity rate is 32%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 139,969 cases have been reported and at least 1,223 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 5,893 active cases, and 18 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 37,082 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 418 people have died. Williamson County: There are 621 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Sixteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 9% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 83,934 cases have been reported and at least 760 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

7 a.m. – Travis County is having to use alternate funding to help people who applied for the county's rental assistance program. The County will use $400,000 from the local Fiscal Recovery Fund to close a gap in funding and need because there is no longer funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program was started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to help renters avoid eviction. Right now, additional funding for that program has been denied by the federal government. The County says leaders will now draft a proposal for another program to help renters in the future.