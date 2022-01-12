Modified delivery schedule continues for Meals on Wheels due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The organization was set to resume daily deliveries on Jan. 24, but will instead continue with its modified service for the time being.

AUSTIN, Texas — Meals on Wheels Central Texas said it will continue its modified food delivery schedule that started when the pandemic first began in early 2020.

Volunteers will continue delivering three weeks' worth of meals, with the next delivery set for Friday, Jan. 28, in an effort to preserve the health and safety of clients and volunteers.

The announcement comes just about a week before the organization was set to resume its daily meal delivery schedule. The regular schedule was originally set to go back into effect on Jan. 24. But now, it's not clear when the organization will resume daily deliveries.

"A vast majority of our clients have underlying medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and compromised immune systems, which can make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications," MOWCTX said in a release. "As such, we have adopted practices that include no-contact deliveries and layered safety protocols with required masking for all staff and volunteers."

MOWCTX said it is monitoring public health developments as it reviews future plans. Meanwhile, the organization said it will continue with less frequent deliveries to reduce interactions between clients and volunteers.

The organization has been essential in providing homebound seniors with meals throughout the pandemic. Since transitioning to the modified delivery schedule, MOWCTX said it has delivered more than 1.5 million meals to seniors in the community.