UT modeling consortium predicts COVID-19 omicron cases will peak this month

The consortium released updated projections based on recent studies about the characteristics of the omicron variant.

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron variant is projected to peak in the U.S. in the next several days under two different scenarios, according to new projections from the University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium.

Under the latest projections, UT researchers predict the peak of COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths will reach levels that are more than three times higher than the peak in January 2021.

Last month, the group of researchers released 18 projections regarding the new omicron variant. However, at that time the variant's characteristics were still unclear, including transmissibility, its ability to evade vaccine and infections-acquired immunity and its severity compared to the delta variant.

The latest projections provide and updated outlook now that it has been found that the omicron variant is more transmissible, more immune evasive and less severe than the delta variant.

Here are two scenarios described in the updated projections.

Pessimistic scenario: Omicron leads to largest healthcare surge to date

In the pessimistic scenario where the omicron variant is as transmissible as the delta variant and "significantly more evasive" of infection-acquired and vaccine-acquired immunity than delta, the consortium projects the largest health care surge to date, unless measures are taken to slow the spread.

UT researchers predict that under this scenario COVID-19 cases would peak on Jan. 9, 2022. Cases, hospital admissions and deaths would reach levels that are 3.3 times the January 2021 peak, per the report.

Optimistic scenario: Omicron causes mild surge in cases

In an optimistic scenario in which the omicron variant is 55% more transmissible than delta, 33% less severe, and is just slightly more evasive that delta, the consortium predicts a "milder surge" that peaks on Jan. 13.

In this case, infections, hospital admissions and deaths reach levels that are 3.2 times the January 2021 peak.

Read the full report from the modeling consortium here.