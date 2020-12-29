x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Dec. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 48,951 cases have been reported and at least 542 people have died. At least 43,940 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 10,074 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 124 people have died. At least 8,397 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 19,519 cases have been reported in the county and at least 198 people have died. At least 18,501 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

