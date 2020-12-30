Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 49,648 cases have been reported and at least 544 people have died. At least 44,417 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 10,481 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 125 people have died. At least 8,618 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 20,068 cases have been reported in the county and at least 201 people have died. At least 18,693 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 29 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.