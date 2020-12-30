Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 30 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 49,648 cases have been reported and at least 544 people have died. At least 44,417 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 10,481 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 125 people have died. At least 8,618 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 20,068 cases have been reported in the county and at least 201 people have died. At least 18,693 people have recovered from the virus.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 29
1 / 17
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Wednesday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: