Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 49,648 cases have been reported and at least 544 people have died. At least 44,417 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 10,481 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 125 people have died. At least 8,618 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 20,068 cases have been reported in the county and at least 201 people have died. At least 18,693 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

WATCH: Austin leaders concerned about ICU capacity

