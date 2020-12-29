Are there any long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text 512-459-9442.

AUSTIN, Texas — We know there are still many questions you have about the new COVID-19 vaccines. The KVUE Defenders have some answers.

Question: "Will taking antibiotics or heart medication interfere with the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine?"

Answer: Health experts say, generally, approved vaccines should not have interactions with other medications. However, it's best to discuss the vaccine and your medications with your doctor once it's available to you.

Question: "Is there a fee for the COVID-19 vaccine? What if you don't have insurance?"

Answer: Federal health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to everyone who wants one, no matter what type of health insurance you have or even if you don't have any coverage at all. You shouldn't have to pay a vaccine administration fee or any other extra charge.

When the public health emergency is over, the COVID-19 vaccine may be covered like the flu vaccine.

Question: "Are there any long-term effects of the vaccine?"

Answer: The FDA says both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing COVID-19 with no serious side effects. However, many vaccine recipients have reported moderate, flu-like symptoms after their second dose.

Keep in mind: These reactions are temporary and they self-resolve within a few days. Serious reactions are rare, and these volunteers have only been studied for two months.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, text them to 512-459-9442.