Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Dec. 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 48,424 cases have been reported and at least 532 people have died. At least 43,481 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 9,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 122 people have died. At least 7,625 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 18,568 cases have been reported in the county and at least 194 people have died. At least 16,892 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.

