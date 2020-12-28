Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 26,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 48,424 cases have been reported and at least 532 people have died. At least 43,481 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 9,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 122 people have died. At least 7,625 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 18,568 cases have been reported in the county and at least 194 people have died. At least 16,892 people have recovered from the virus.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
Updates:
