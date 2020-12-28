Austin Police Department employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The department will receive the vaccine along with people in long-term care facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers work on the front lines every day, but now, they are moving to the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials with the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed to KVUE the department will begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 28.

All APD employees are eligible to sign-up.

As hundreds of thousands of more doses of the vaccine arrive in Texas this week, Gov. Greg Abbott is prioritizing healthcare workers, long-term care facilities and first responders in terms of who can get the shots first.

The department plans to release more information on their plans for vaccine distribution on Monday, Dec. 28.

In Williamson County over the weekend, more than 100 staff from local fire departments and long-term care facilities got their first shots.

This is developing news, so check back in on this article for updated information.