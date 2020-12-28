x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Austin Police Department employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The department will receive the vaccine along with people in long-term care facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers work on the front lines every day, but now, they are moving to the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Officials with the Austin Police Department (APD) confirmed to KVUE the department will begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 28.  

All APD employees are eligible to sign-up. 

As hundreds of thousands of more doses of the vaccine arrive in Texas this week, Gov. Greg Abbott is prioritizing healthcare workers, long-term care facilities and first responders in terms of who can get the shots first. 

Related Articles

The department plans to release more information on their plans for vaccine distribution on Monday, Dec. 28.

In Williamson County over the weekend, more than 100 staff from local fire departments and long-term care facilities got their first shots.

This is developing news, so check back in on this article for updated information.

WATCH: Gov. Abbott gives COVID-19 vaccine update live

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Ohio nurse, devoted wife and mother of 6 dies of COVID-19

Potent cold front arrives Wednesday with rain and storms, chance for snow/wintry mix New Year's Eve

Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue write letter to U.S. Embassy in Jamaica asking for assurance of safe return for Skylar Mack