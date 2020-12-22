Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott gets vaccinated

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Dec. 22.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Dec. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 25,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 25,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 46,701 cases have been reported and at least 525 people have died. At least 41,574 people have recovered from the virus. On Dec. 22, 672 new cases were reported in the county. Hays County: At least 9,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 122 people have died. At least 7,625 people have recovered from the virus. On Dec. 22, 165 new cases were reported in the county. Williamson County: At least 18,568 cases have been reported in the county and at least 194 people have died. At least 16,892 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Dec. 22 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Updates:

8:30 p.m. – Here's a closer look at today's data:

Texas

16,607 new cases reported today for a 1,431,416 total to date The 7-day average is the second-highest yet at 12,533 per day over the past week, which is up: 13% from a week ago 23% from a month ago

191 new deaths reported today for a 25,606 total to date

10,299 COVID-19 patients are now in Texas hospitals, the most since July 22 and up: 9% from a week ago 26% from a month ago

14.11% statewide positivity

Local

Austin area (TSA O) hospitals: 394 COVID-19 patients, most since July 29 12% share / 10% of capacity 20% available / 80% full

Austin area (TSA O) ICUs: 117 COVID-19 patients 28% share / 25% of capacity 12% available / 88% full

Bounced up to 54.4 hospital admissions per day over the past week, past the 50 threshold to move into Stage 5 guidelines

7-day average up to 870 new cases per day over the past week, the highest yet for the Austin metro and up: 39% from a week ago 116% from a month ago

7.92% positivity for the metro

1,034 total deaths for the 12-county KVUE viewing area

6 p.m. – Travis County health authorities report 672 new cases and three more deaths. A total of 46,701 cases, 41,574 recoveries and 525 deaths have now been reported.

5 p.m. – The Hays County Local Health Department reports two COVID-related fatalities; a San Marcos woman in her 80s and a Kyle man in his 60s. The department also reports 165 new lab-confirmed cases along with eight new hospitalizations and six new hospital discharges, along with 166 additional people now considered recovered.

Williamson County is now reporting a total of 18,568 cases, 16,892 recoveries and 194 deaths.

1:41 p.m. – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other top state health officials received the COVID-19 vaccine on live TV Tuesday in an effort to show that it's "safe and easy." Watch here:

9:53 a.m. – Austin's hospitalization rate has officially surpassed the threshold set by the Stage 5 risk-based guidelines. However, health officials have not yet placed Austin under Stage 5.

5:22 a.m. – At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to receive his coronavirus vaccine shot. KVUE will live stream it on-air, on KVUE.com and on KVUE's YouTube Channel.