Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin leaders speak as city moves to Stage 5

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 25,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 25,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 47,076 cases have been reported and at least 528 people have died. At least 42,019 people have recovered from the virus. On Dec. 23, 375 new cases were reported in the county. Hays County: At least 9,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 122 people have died. At least 7,625 people have recovered from the virus. On Dec. 22, 165 new cases were reported in the county. Williamson County: At least 18,568 cases have been reported in the county and at least 194 people have died. At least 16,892 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

8:40 p.m. – Here's a closer look at today's numbers:

Texas

A new single-day record of 19,185 new cases was reported today for a 1,451,256 total to date

The 7-day average is now the highest ever at 13,159 per day over the past week and up: 13% from a week ago 30% from a month ago

294 new deaths reported today for an even 25,900 total to date

10,574 COVID-19 patients are in Texas hospitals, the most since July 22 and up: 11% from a week ago 27% from a month ago

14.43% positivity for the state

Local

Austin area (TSA O) hospitals: 411 COVID-19 patients, most since July 29 13% share / 10% of capacity 20% available / 80% full

Austin area (TSA O) ICUs: 116 COVID-19 patients 27% share / 24% of capacity 12% available / 88% full

Up to 57.6 hospital admissions per day over the past week for the Austin metro

Up to 924 new cases per day over the past week for the Austin metro, a new record by far, up: 37% from a week ago (674 on Dec. 16) 117% from a month ago (426 on Nov. 23)

8.63% positivity for the metro

+1 death in Bastrop (41), +1 in Burnet (24), +1 in Llano (8), +3 in Travis (528), +2 in WilCo (199) 1,042 total



5:55 p.m. – Austin-Travis County health officials report three more deaths and 375 new cases. A total of 47,076 cases, 42,019 recoveries and 528 deaths have now been reported.

The Hays and Williamson County dashboards will not update due to the holidays.

5 p.m. – Texas reported a record 19,185 new cases today, plus an additional 3,405 probable cases. The previous record was set on Dec. 17 with 16,864.

4:30 p.m. – Two youth at the Giddings State School tested positive for COVID-19 last night, bringing the total to 91. A total of 50 staff members have also tested positive.

3:45 p.m. – According to a joint statement from Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health and St. David’s HealthCare, currently, the 2,473 staffed beds within all three healthcare systems are 73% occupied, and the 483 ICU beds are 81% occupied.

3:25 p.m. – Travis County Parks said it will keep parks open amid the move to Stage 5, but increased precautions will be necessary. This will include reduced capacity. Once a park reaches capacity, additional visitors will not be allowed for the rest of the day. Closures will be posted on the park's webpage.

Boat ramps, trails, playgrounds, disc golf, skate parks and limited restrooms will remain open. All athletic fields, basketball courts, primitive camping, group shelters, picnic tables and grills are closed. Commercial or rental use of Travis County Parks boat ramps on Lake Travis or Lake Austin, as well as the launching or retrieval of rental watercraft or watercraft for hire, are not allowed.

10:58 a.m. – With the announcement that Austin and Travis County have moved into Stage 5 of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Capital Metro is encouraging everyone to limit their travel to essential trips only.

"Please stay home if you can and reserve space on our transit vehicles for those working essential jobs or making other essential trips. As always, you're required to wear a face covering at our facilities and on our vehicles, and please stay home if you're experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms," the company said in a written statement.

10:12 a.m. – The City of Austin has entered the final Stage 5 in its risk-based COVID-19 guidelines. This is the first time Austin has entered this stage.

10:05 a.m. – At 10 a.m., city leaders are scheduled to address the city. You can watch here:

7:00 a.m. – Austin has officially crossed the threshold that health authorities said is needed to move into Stage 5 of the risk-based guidelines. City leaders are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss risk-based stages as we approach the holiday season. KVUE will have coverage of this meeting on kvue.com and on KVUE's YouTube page.