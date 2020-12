'Save Our Stages Act' included in second COVID-19 relief bill

The act provides about $15 billion to small business administration grants.

AUSTIN, Texas ā€” While most Americans and Texans were anticipating news about stimulus paychecks from the second COVID-19 relief bill that was approved by Congress, another aspect of the bill has a direct impact on Austin.

The act provides about $15 billion to small business administration grants for independent live music venues, live performance arts organizations and movie theaters that have been impacted by "stay home" orders.

In Austin, a city dubbed the "Live Music Capital of the World," these grants could mean a lot for the struggling entertainment industry. The grants would provide six months of financial support.

In August, KVUE reported that about 90% of venues could close for good within six months, according to the National Independent Venue Association.

ā€œIā€™m proud to have led the charge in the Senate to ensure they have the resources to overcome lost revenue and mounting bills, and I urge the president to quickly sign this into law so Texans can enjoy their favorite artists at dance halls and live music venues for years to come," Cornyn said in a statement to USA TODAY.