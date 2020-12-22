Austin's COVID-19 hospitalizations pass Stage 5 threshold; update expected Wednesday

Austin's top doctor said he will monitor trends for a few days before making a recommendation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's hospitalization rate has officially surpassed the threshold set by the Stage 5 risk-based guidelines. However, health officials have not yet placed Austin under Stage 5 – though an update is expected from city leaders on Wednesday.

More than 10,000 people are in Texas hospitals right now with COVID-19. This is the first time the state has surpassed 10,000 hospitalizations.

In Austin, things aren't looking much better. In terms of hospitalizations, Austin has officially crossed the threshold that health authorities said is needed to move into Stage 5 of the risk-based guidelines. On Dec. 21, the rolling seven-day average in hospitalizations rose to 50.1. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, county health authorities have said they will consider Stage 5 restrictions if that metric rises above 50.

That is just one of the metrics that could trigger increased restrictions in Austin. Other metrics health officials are looking at are how many people are in the ICU, how many ventilators are being used, the positivity rate and the seven-day moving average of new cases.

Health officials said there are more than 300 people in Austin-area hospitals right now.

While giving an update to Travis County officials Dec. 22, Austin's top doctor, Dr. Mark Escott, said, "if trends continue, I would recommend moving to Stage 5 temporarily." Escott said he will monitor trends for a few days before making that recommendation.

Austin and Travis County are currently in Stage 4 of the city's risk-based guidelines. In Stage 5, everyone is advised to avoid all gatherings with anyone outside of your household and avoid in-person dining and shopping. Under Stage 5, businesses, including restaurants, are also recommended to only operate through contactless options such as curbside and delivery.

Escott said he also might recommend pausing extracurricular activities at schools and imposing a city curfew if Stage 5 is deemed necessary.

COVID-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in Travis County, right behind cancer and heart disease. As of Dec. 22, there have been 525 COVID-19 deaths in the county.