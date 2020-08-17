x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Aug. 17.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 17 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 535,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 9,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 24,100 cases have been reported and at least 335 people have died. At least 22,821 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 41 people have died. At least 2,421 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,300 cases have been reported in the county and at least 102 people have died. More than 5,800 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 14

1 / 11
Department of State Health Services
Department of State Health Services

Updates: 

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.

WATCH: Austin stay home orders extended through December

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Three Cedar Park police officers shot responding to house call, subject barricaded inside with family members

Texas officials say record-high COVID-19 positivity rate was caused by coding errors, system upgrades

Chance for rain Monday with highs in the upper 90s