AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 4 live blog.

COVID-19 Numbers:

Texas: There are more than 31,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and 867 people in Texas have died. That number increased by 51 over the weekend.

There are more than 31,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and 867 people in Texas have died. That number increased by 51 over the weekend. Central Texas Counties: Travis County: More than 1,700 cases have been reported and 52 people have died. Williamson County: About 323 cases have been reported and 10 people have died. Hays County: There have been 168 cases reported in the county and one death.



Top Headlines:

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.

WATCH: Austin mayor Steve Adler says he's 'concerned' about second spike in COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:



