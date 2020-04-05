AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 4 live blog.
COVID-19 Numbers:
- Texas: There are more than 31,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and 867 people in Texas have died. That number increased by 51 over the weekend.
- Central Texas Counties:
- Travis County: More than 1,700 cases have been reported and 52 people have died.
- Williamson County: About 323 cases have been reported and 10 people have died.
- Hays County: There have been 168 cases reported in the county and one death.
Top Headlines:
- Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?
- City of Austin answers your questions, issues new guidance as Texas begins reopening
- Austin mayor Steve Adler says he's 'concerned' about second spike in COVID-19 cases
- Rural Texas counties reopen faster than others under state rules
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Texas tops 1,000 new cases for third straight day
- LIST: Major retailers release plans to reopen stores
- LIST: These malls have reopened in the Austin area
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Monday.
WATCH: Austin mayor Steve Adler says he's 'concerned' about second spike in COVID-19
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee
- Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million
- Kyle woman creates mask tree filled with hand sewn masks for her neighbors
- Austin-Travis County coronavirus cases reach 1,756, 52 deaths
- Pop-up COVID-19 slideshow memorializes virus victims who have died