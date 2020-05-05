AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk about what Texas is doing to fight COVID-19. You can watch his updates live in the video above when it starts or on KVUE's social media accounts.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 5 live blog.

COVID-19 Numbers:

Texas: There are more than 32,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and more than 880 people in Texas have died.

There are more than 32,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and more than 880 people in Texas have died. Central Texas Counties: Travis County: More than 1,800 cases have been reported and at least 53 people have died. Williamson County: More than 320 cases have been reported and at least 10 people have died. Hays County: There have been more than 170 cases reported in the county and at least one death.



Top Headlines:

Updates:

6 a.m. - Gov. Abbott is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on what Texas is doing to fight COVID-19.

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: Austin Mayor gives COVID-19 updates on KVUE Daybreak

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: