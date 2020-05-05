AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk about what Texas is doing to fight COVID-19. You can watch his updates live in the video above when it starts or on KVUE's social media accounts.
COVID-19 Numbers:
- Texas: There are more than 32,000 cases in the state, which increased by more than 2,300 over the weekend, and more than 880 people in Texas have died.
- Central Texas Counties:
- Travis County: More than 1,800 cases have been reported and at least 53 people have died.
- Williamson County: More than 320 cases have been reported and at least 10 people have died.
- Hays County: There have been more than 170 cases reported in the county and at least one death.
Top Headlines:
- Austin, Travis County to extend 'Stay Home, Work Safe' orders
- 'We are not past this': Mayor Adler to extend Austin-Travis County stay-home order
- Changes coming to Texas Workforce Commission | Q&A with TWC on reopening business, finding jobs and catching fraud
- Am I supposed to wear a mask now in Austin-Travis County?
- Austin mayor Steve Adler says he's 'concerned' about second spike in COVID-19 cases
- Rural Texas counties reopen faster than others under state rules
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county
- Texas tops 1,000 new cases for third straight day
- LIST: Major retailers release plans to reopen stores
- LIST: These malls have reopened in the Austin area
Updates:
6 a.m. - Gov. Abbott is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on what Texas is doing to fight COVID-19.
Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.
