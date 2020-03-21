BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Health Authority has received a second positive case of COVID-19, Bastrop County said on Wednesday.

The county reported its first case on Saturday, March 21.

The first reported case involved a 37-year-old resident of Bastrop County. The second case involved a 33-year-old woman, who is also a resident in Bastrop County.

"Indications are that her exposure is travel-related, and not a result of community spread," the county said.

The county said it was working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to identify and notify any contacts the individual may have had recently.

“We fully expected to see cases in our county and have been diligently preparing for this situation,” said Christine Files, Bastrop County emergency management coordinator. “We have been in regular communication with local and state health authorities and with our local community partners to ensure that CDC protocols are established and followed.”

According to Bastrop County, a separate case had been reported on social media involving a resident of another county.

"As we serve people from surrounding counties, there will be cases occurring that we are not at liberty to disclose," a spokesperson said in a release.

Bastrop County residents with COVID-19 questions are asked to call the county’s hotline at 512-303-4300. For questions about symptoms, residents can call the Ascension COVID-19 Medical Hotline at 833-978-0649.

