AUSTIN, Texas — All construction is now allowed again in the City of Austin after some temporary halts due to coronavirus concerns, according to a letter released by the City of Austin Development Services Department Thursday night.

The letter reads:

"To our customers, stakeholders and community,

As you know, Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order implementing statewide protocols for essential services and activities that went into effect today.

Consistent with the Governor’s orders, all construction is considered essential. Committee review is no longer required to determine eligibility for project continuation.

The City’s worker protection requirements remain in place. Austin Code inspectors will continue to monitor construction sites to ensure that social distancing and recommended hygiene practices are being observed. The Supplemental Guidance Based on Executive Order No.GA-14 provides additional guidance regarding compliance with the Order.

We deeply appreciate your continued partnership and understanding.

Sincerely,

Director Lucas"

This comes after a "Stay Home, Work Safe" order issued last week halted certain types of construction that was not deemed essential at the time.

Just last week, commercial and residential construction activities were prohibited under the order, except in very limited situations where the construction involved one of the specific types of essential and critical facilities.

Those facilities included:

Public works construction projects

Affordable housing projects

Construction of facilities for individuals experiencing homelessness

construction of facilities that provide social services

construction of facilities that are defined in the order as essential businesses, essential government functions, or critical infrastructure

Construction of facilities specifically required by the City in response to the current COVID-19 emergency.

The City had also put in place a new administrative process to approve certain projects. For more on that report, click here.

