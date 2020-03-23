AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler said a shelter-in-place order for Austin and Travis County will be issued Tuesday, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Earlier in the day, a Statesman reporter confirmed that shelter-in-place orders were being prepared for Austin-Travis County to slow the spread of coronavirus, also knows as COVID-19.

A shelter-in-place means that all residents must stay at home and all non-essential businesses must close in-person operations. Businesses that are considered essential include hospitals, television, gas stations, grocery stores and daycares.

According to Statesman reporter Phil Jankowski, Mayor Steve Adler wanted to be prepared and was waiting for a recommendation from Dr. Mark Escott to put it in place.

Exceptions to the order include medical care, trips to the grocery store, outdoor exercise and any other event that contributed to the health or safety of the people — all while maintaining social distancing.

During a press conference on Sunday, March 22, Gov. Greg Abbott said at the time he was not planning on issuing a shelter-in-place across the state of Texas, but he added that local officials had the authority to do so in their respective areas.

As of Monday morning, there were at least 79 COVID-19 cases in the Austin area. KVUE is keeping track of the number of cases in Central Texas. To find out how many people have been diagnosed in your county, go here.

Waco, Texas, and Dallas County have also issued a shelter-in-place.

