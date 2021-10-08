Austin-area hospitals facing staffing shortage, can't expand ICU bed capacity

Dr. Desmar Walkes told KVUE that hospitals are reaching out to the State and staffing agencies for help.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is not enough staff to expand ICU capacity in Austin-area hospitals, according to Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.

“We could open another facility, but would we be able to staff it...and at this point, we want to set that resource in the place where its best used and that would be in our hospitals,” Walkes said at the meeting. “So, right now we’re trying to support our hospitals and their ability to withstand the surge that we are experiencing.”

Walkes told KVUE Wednesday that Austin has made a State of Texas Assistance Request, and local hospitals are contacting staffing agencies to help relieve the shortage.

“We’re hoping to get staff assistance into our hospitals so that they can staff more ICU beds, and if that does not come about, then we’re going to have to look at staffing an alternate care site,” Walkes said. “Our first priority, however, is for us to get staff into our hospitals so that they can expand the ICU bed capacity.”

Austin-Travis County reached its lowest point in ICU capacity since the start of the pandemic Monday with only .3% of staffed beds available.

226 COVID-19 patients were in Austin-area ICU's Wednesday. 45% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Walkes said the goal is to open an alternate care site as soon as possible after more staffing arrives. But until then, hospitals will have to “start to get creative.”

“There are people waiting in hallways, people in not conventional places like cafeterias and lab areas where there’s space,” Walkes said. “And we start bringing in staff from other areas in the hospital that traditionally are staffed by folks that are not providing patient care.”