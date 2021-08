Police are asking people to avoid the area.

AUSTINBURG, Ohio — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death off North Mopac Expressway. In a tweet, APD said there is a large police presence in the 8100 block near Steck Avenue.

The incident was reported around 6:52 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.



