2 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients at Austin-area hospitals

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said Austin-area ICU capacity dropped to the lowest point since the start of the pandemic on Monday night.

AUSTIN, Texas β€” There are only two ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients in Austin-area hospitals as of Monday night. Trauma Service Area (TSA) O, which covers Austin, serves 2.3 million people across 11 counties.

Walkes said there were 551 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area hospitals on Monday, Aug. 9. Of those, 91 were in the ICU and 116 were on a ventilator.

In a joint meeting with the Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court, Walkes noted that ICU capacity in other Texas metropolitan areas is also low.

β€œAt this point, transfer between areas is difficult if not impossible,” Walkes said.

BREAKING: Austin health officials say that as of last night, the region dropped to only *two* available ICU beds for 2.3 million people in 11 counties. That is the lowest it has been since this summer surge began, but continues to change hour by hour. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 10, 2021

On Monday, there were six available ICU beds for the third straight day, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. COVID-19 patients made up 43.7% of ICU capacity in TSA O.

Walkes said the City of Austin is a day behind reporting ICU bed availability.

Across Texas, 394 ICU beds were available, also the lowest number recorded since the start of the pandemic. Those beds make up 6.8% of the 5,788 staffed beds in Texas.