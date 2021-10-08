Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Aug. 11.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 83, and an average of 522 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 380. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 93,389 cases have been reported and at least 904 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,955 active cases and 52 people are currently hospitalized (44 unvaccinated, eight vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 22,107 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 283 people have died. At least 19,869 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 335 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 46,199 cases have been reported in the county and at least 503 people have died.



Updates:

7 a.m. – Austin ISD's mask mandate goes into effect today for anyone on district property. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said nearly 350 parents re-enrolled their children from virtual learning back to in-person instruction as a direct result of the mask mandate.

AISD's mandate defies Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates. Elizalde told KVUE it was not a decision she made lightly. She also said the mandate will stay in place as long as Austin is in Stage 5 of the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, but it could remain after that.

The first day of classes for AISD is Tuesday, Aug. 17.

