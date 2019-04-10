AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin physician has been suspended after the Texas Medical Board found evidence he engaged in inappropriate behavior and inappropriately prescribed controlled substances.

David Tanksley Butler was temporarily suspended, without notice, on Wednesday, the Texas Medical Board said.

The medical board said it determined Dr. Butler’s continued practice of medicine posed a threat to public welfare. His suspension was effective immediately.

It said Dr. Butler engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with multiple patients and inappropriately prescribed controlled substances.

A suspension hearing will be held as soon as possible, unless it is waved by Dr. Butler.

