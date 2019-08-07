AUSTIN, Texas — A disturbance in the southeastern United States is moving south towards the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, and the most recent update from the National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Barry.

Forecast models are trending for this system to move westward towards the Texas or Louisiana coast by late this week or weekend.

Although the data is starting to come to a consensus for a westward path, the intensity forecast is still uncertain. Some models keep this system relatively weak, while other strengthen it to a tropical storm or weak hurricane.

We'll have a better idea on the intensity forecast in the days to come.

Central Texas's rainfall forecast is highly dependent on the track and intensity of this system, so stay tuned throughout the week.

