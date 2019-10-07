BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana has declared a state of emergency as residents on the coast brace for the landfall of a potential hurricane this weekend.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Potential Tropical Storm Barry will likely bring storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain across Louisiana.

"This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state,” said Gov. Edwards. “No one should take this storm lightly."

Edwards urged residents to check their supplies at home and continue to monitor local media for weather updates.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, National Hurricane Center says the system, now officially known as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Two," is expected to strengthen over the next 72 hours and become a tropical depression Thursday morning. The storm will continue to strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday night and a hurricane on Friday.

Tropical storm watches are now in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana. A storm surge watch is also in effect from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City.

The state of emergency will last from July 10 to August 8, unless terminated sooner.

"My office is in constant communication with FEMA and we will continue to provide updates as necessary," Edwards said.

