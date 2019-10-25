AUSTIN, Texas — The 26th annual Austin Film Festival brings in producers, directors and cinephiles from all over the country.

This year's festival features over 150 panels with industry professionals from films and TV shows like "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Rogue One" and "Veep." It’s an opportunity for newcomers of the film industry to ask questions to those that came before them.

One of the panels, titled “Life’s A Pitch,” featured screenwriters Gary Whitta ("Rogue One," "Book of Eli"), Ashley Miller ("Thor," "X-Men: First Class"), and Tess Morris ("Man Up," "Casual"). In the panel, the screenwriters offered their advice to pitching stories, along with testimonies from their own experiences.

The festival also features screenings for films including "Motherless Brooklyn," which was written and directed by Edward Norton, and "Ford v Ferrari" starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

This year, "Game of Thrones" co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will receive the “Outstanding Television Writer” Award at the conference.

The event goes on until Oct. 31.

