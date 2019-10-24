SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A cat is recovering at the San Marcos Regional Animal Center after someone shot it with an arrow.

Quick action saved its life. Because, while they're used to helping animals, Wednesday's call was anything but typical.

"We received a call from one of our animal patrol officers who said they found a stray cat with an arrow that was shot through its left leg," said Brandon Weigand, the shelter supervisor. "From the way that the arrow entered her leg, it looks like the person was standing directly above her when they shot the arrow."

While police don't know who shot the arrow, you can see in the X-Ray that it broke her femur.

"The arrow thankfully did not shatter any vital organs," said Weigand.

But the vet still had to amputate the cat's leg. The vet who performed the surgery was luckily already at the shelter taking care of another cat, Cali, who needed a similar surgery.

"It's a great thing to say that we can save the life of an animal who simply just needed an amputation," said Weigand. "We know that going forward we really want to save as many lives as possible ... We think it's responsible to go ahead and treat them to try and rehabilitate them and try to recover so that we can find them a loving home in the future."

There's still a few weeks before Astrid is walking around like Cali, but they're used to helping animals in their time of need.

