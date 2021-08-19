Hundreds of staff members sign petition asking UT to require vaccines, masks on campus

The university is an agency of the State of Texas, so it is currently following Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of staff members at the University of Texas are asking their higherups to defy Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order and mandate masks and COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff and faculty members, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report states that around 50,000 students will be starting classes next week, with most classes scheduled to be in person. And, currently, the university is requiring students to get tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival in Austin, or the first day of classes if they are already in Austin. As of Thursday, the university is only encouraging masks and vaccinations but not requiring them.

According to the report, more than 700 people have signed the petition. Those include professors, administrators and graduate students.

"Despite strong agreement among scientists that vaccines are safe and effective and that wearing masks can significantly slow transmission rates, including among the vaccinated, the University of Texas System has yet to introduce vaccine and mask mandates," the petition reads. "As concerned UT faculty members, we view this stance as unscientific and dangerous."

Although Austin and Travis County have enacted mask mandates for schools, colleges and local government buildings/property, UT is an agency of the State of Texas, so it is currently following the governor's executive order.

A university spokesperson provided KVUE the following statement last week:

"The university recommends members of our community follow CDC masking guidelines and wear masks, though it’s not required, inside classrooms and indoor public areas regardless of their vaccination status. As the State’s flagship public university, UT will continue to follow all applicable laws and regulations."