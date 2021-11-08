Austin-Travis County issue mask orders for public schools, City and County buildings

Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the actions, saying any school district, public university or local government that defies the order will be taken to court.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and Travis County will require residents to wear masks in government buildings and schools, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced on Wednesday.

The move goes directly against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning local mask mandates.

“With our kids back in school next week, our community & public health officials have called on us to take this reasonable measure,” Brown said on Twitter on Wednesday evening. “This will protect countless lives & keep us safe.”

Adler said the order is both to support Austin ISD’s “decision to protect children and the City’s duty to protect its employees and the community.”

Today's Order to require masks in certain places is both to support @AustinISD's decision to protect children and the city's duty to protect its employees and the community.#MaskUpATX for everyone's safety. https://t.co/J28uGDrikK — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) August 11, 2021

"The summer surge is the fastest growing the state has ever experienced in the pandemic to date," City and County leaders said in a joint press release. "Today’s actions are based on a rapid increase in hospital admissions, cases and test positivity rates across the community."

Officials say there has become a rapidly accelerating need to care for unvaccinated people who have fallen ill as COVID-19 cases fill area ICUs. They said an increasing number of infants, children and teens have also experienced more severe illness due to the delta variant, especially those under 12 who are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.

“Masks address the surge, and vaccinations will end the pandemic. To get out of this, we need to do both as a community,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority.

Both Austin and Travis County's orders follow the Aug. 5 move to Stage 5, as well as CDC recommendations. Under these orders:

Students, staff and visitors over the age of two are required to wear a face covering while on school property or school buses during Stages 3, 4 and 5, as set forth in Austin Public Health’s Risk-Based Chart. This includes all public schools, including public charter schools in the City of Austin.

An individual over the age of two is required to wear a face covering while present on or in City and County property unless expressly exempted in Section 2 or by a City or County policy applicable to the premises or facility.

Travis County officials say their order is county-wide, so it will affect all school districts within the county.

The new orders come after several Texas school districts, including Austin ISD, defied the governor’s executive order by mandating masks for the beginning of the school year, in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Abbott responded to the actions on Wednesday evening, saying any school district, public university or local government that defies the order will be taken to court.

“The path forward relies on personal responsibility – not government mandates,” Abbott said.

On Wednesday, Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a mandamus petition in the Fifth Court of Appeals to strike down the ruling of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who ruled local leaders could require masks.

“This isn’t the first time we have dealt with activist characters. It’s deja vu all over again,” Paxton said. “Attention-grabbing judges and mayors have defied executive orders before, when the pandemic first started, and the courts ruled on our side – the law. I’m confident the outcomes to any suits will side with liberty and individual choice, not mandates and government overreach.”

"Today's order to require masks in certain places is both to support Austin ISD's decision to protect children and the City's duty to protect its employees and the community," said Adler. "The order requires masks in public schools and inside City buildings as part of my commitment to use all available tools to keep this community safe. These are necessary yet difficult decisions, but those guided by the data and doctors will remain our North Star."

“The order I signed today will protect countless lives and keep our community safe by requiring masks in public schools and County buildings,” said Brown. “Our community faces the largest COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic. Kids, unable to get vaccines, are going back to school in-person next week. Our community, public health officials and working families have called on us to take this reasonable measure. If you haven’t yet, this is the time to get vaccinated.”

The orders are effective as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

To read the orders for Austin schools, click here.

To read the orders for Austin facilities, click here.

To read Travis County's orders, click here.