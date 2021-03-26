UT conservative group investigating after anti-abortion display vandalized

The display consisted of about 1,000 pink flags representing abortions.

AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas conservative group is investigating after its campus display against abortion was reportedly vandalized this week.

The Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) display consisted of about 1,000 pink flags representing abortions. The group said it disappeared after 12 hours of organizers placing it on campus near the UT Tower.

“Time and time again, peaceful displays on college campuses in support of conservative policies are destroyed,” said YCT statewide Executive Director Manfred Wendt. “College administrators need to assert institutional control and protect free speech for all members of the collegiate community.”

The group told KVUE they are looking into leads after a person mocked the display in a since-deleted post on Twitter and another poster reportedly admitted to taking down the display on Reddit.

The group has somewhat of a troubled history on the UT campus.

In 2013, the local YCT chapter made headlines after planning to host a "catch an illegal immigrant" game, which was eventually called off.

And in 2016, the group hosted a controversial affirmative action bake sale, sparking protests. Items in the bake sale were priced based on race and gender. Less than a month later, students petitioned to get the group removed from campus.

KVUE has reached out to the university for a statement. This story will be updated if received.