Gym offering free memberships to those who don't get COVID-19 vaccine

The gym's co-owner announced the offer on social media Tuesday.
Members work out at the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after the gym's owners and members removed the wooden barriers that the state built to prevent the gym from reopening. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

After Krispy Kreme announced free doughnuts for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine, a gym owner in New Jersey is rewarding those who don't get vaccinated.

Ian Smith, who says he is a co-worker of the Atilis Gym located in Bellmawr, posted on social media that he plans to give free memberships to customers who don't get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress."

According to CBS Philadelphia, the gym opened in May 2020 and started a legal battle over whether the state's order for nonessential businesses to close was constitutional.

The gym repeatedly defied the shutdown order and was fined more than $130,000 last year.

