AUSTIN, Texas — As the season of giving reaches its peak this week with family and friends sharing in the holiday cheer, the University of Texas' Student Emergency Services Outpost program is asking families to consider donating to students in need.

UT Outpost helps support students who have food insecurities by providing them with a free and accessible food pantry on campus.

Additionally, they provide free professional clothing to help students nail that interview or presentation and succeed during their time at the university.

According to Will Ross, the coordinator of the Outpost, one in four students have dealt with food insecurity once in the last 30 days.

"This is one of the many resources students can take advantage of so they don't have to be hungry," Ross said. "They don't have to be distracted by other things in life."

While the program always needs donations, this year the program moved into a new office with much more space. Ross said this means they have more room to stock their shelves and keep up with the growing number of students utilizing this resource.

Since opening in 2015, Student Emergency Services saw a 28% increase in the number of students helped with food-related needs.

Currently, Ross said they need food donations that are high in protein, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, culturally significant foods and snack items.

A full list of suggested food and clothing items can be found on their website.

The UT Outpost is closed for the holidays, but will re-open and begin accepting donations again on Jan. 7:

Tuesday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alternatively, financial gifts can be made online as well.

