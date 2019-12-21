AUSTIN, Texas — Since news broke of Heidi Broussard's death, KVUE has reported about what happened to Broussard.

But family, friends and neighbors will remember Broussard for who she was and what she meant to them.

Broussard lived in South Austin with her fiance, Shane Carey. Carey spoke with KVUE and Good Morning America when she went missing, all in in hopes of his fiancee and baby returning home.

"Heidi has great friends. She's the most awesome person in the world," Carey told Good Morning America. "Loving mom – she supports everything everybody does. She could have $4 in the bank account and still want to give ... So she's a great person."

In the toughest of times this past week, Broussard's parents still let people know what she was like.

"She's a wonderful person and we – we're thankful for her to be a mom," said Tammy Broussard, Heidi's mom. "She just, she's got a smile that don't stop."

Broussard's smile was also shared with neighbors just a few floors down.

Taylor and Amanda Riordan told KVUE their kids would play with Broussard's from time to time and added Broussard was always kind to them.

"Our kids got along pretty well – they would play when it was nice outside," Amanda Riordan said. "She was always a really good mom to her kids."

Broussard worked at a Cracker Barrel in Buda and the restaurant told KVUE the staff was shocked to hear the news of her death. Director of corporate communications for Cracker Barrel Janella Escobar released the following statement:

“The entire Cracker Barrel family is shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our thoughts are with Heidi’s loved ones at this time.”

Cowan Elementary School – where Heidi's son goes to school – sent a letter home to parents:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the recent tragedy involving one of our Cowan parents. We are a close-knit community, and when one family sustains a loss, it affects us all.

"Several of you have contacted the school regarding how you can help the family, which is greatly appreciated. At this time, we want to respect the privacy of the family.

"We know that many of our students and families will have emotions and questions and need to process what has happened. As your principal, I want you to know we are here for our students. Counselors will be available upon the students' return Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, if your child needs to speak to someone. As always, thank you for your support of our Cowan community during this difficult time."

Outside the apartment, a shopping list was left inside of her car that included items like a Christmas stocking for Margo, small socks for her and a baby sponge for baths.

Shopping list found inside of Heidi Broussard's car.

Jackson Grimm

