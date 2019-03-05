AUSTIN, Texas — May 1 marked two years since a man stabbed and killed University of Texas at Austin student Harrison Brown and injured three others.

The attack sparked safety changes across the campus, and it also inspired the start of Dell Medical School's "Stop the Bleed" training.

Its founder, Claire Zagorski, told KVUE she started the program after learning bystanders didn't know what to do or how to help stop the bleeding from Brown's stab wound.

Since the attack in 2017, the program has expanded. As of May 1, at least 2,500 people now know its life-saving skills.

KVUE attended a class taught at UT on Thursday night. There, an instructor showed the audience how to use tools inside of a trauma kit -- like a tourniquet and bandages -- to apply pressure and stop the bleeding on a wound, among other techniques.

The goal, Zagorski said, is to teach this to as many people as possible – not just to UT students.

Stuart Bayliss, one of the four victims from the 2017 stabbings, was in the audience at Thursday night's class, along with his girlfriend.

"You never know when something like this is going to happen. I mean, the day it happened to me, it was a perfectly normal day," Bayliss told KVUE.

Bayliss, who has military training, wanted to show his girlfriend the importance of learning these skills, which he credits with saving his life.

"I came back from working out. Next thing you know, I had a big hole in my back. I'm bleeding, and I'm having to teach my best friend how to do pretty much all of this," the UT senior said. "Me knowing how to do it saved my life."

Justin Muller, the program's lead instructor, told KVUE the program teaches people life-saving skills through the use of common sense.

"It's really something that everyone can do. The skills are extremely easy. It's just a matter of jumping over the mental hurdle and actually doing it," Muller said.

Zagorski said the program has also been taught in a few local schools, but she wants to go beyond that.

Her goal is to have it taught during UT's student orientation and to, one day, have it taught at local jails and prisons – all in memory of Harrison Brown.

